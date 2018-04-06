Buhari Desperate To Ensure PDP Members Standing Trials Are Convicted At All Cost - Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration wants to ”ensure all those standing trial are convicted at all costs.” The governor was reacting to naming of alleged looters by the Nigerian government, describing it as irresponsible.





The federal government had last week named persons alleged to have embezzled the country’s federation account, particularly during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.





But Wike said Nigerians were experiencing the height of irresponsibility in governance as he wondered why the federal government did not follow the rule of law.





The governor was speaking during a courtesy visit by Civil Society Organisations of Rivers State on Thursday. He said, “This is an irresponsible Federal Government that has no respect for the rule of law. They have become the judge, the prosecutor in cases before courts.





“All they want to do is tie the hands of judges to ensure all those standing trial are convicted at all costs.”

