Buhari Backs Oshiomhole's Quest To Unseat Oyegun As APC National Chairman

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, has received a massive boost in his quest to unseat John Odigie-Oyegun as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the majority of the governors elected on the platform of the ruling party are backing him.





The governors, led by Progressives Governors Forum Chairman Rochas Okorocha, at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa last night, proposed to the President their interest in the former labour leader.





It was gathered through sources at the meeting that the President did not object to the request. Among the attendees at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari.





The party’s national convention to pick members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will hold in Abuja on May 14. Seventeen governors attended. Two were represented by their deputies.





Seven governors: Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), were absent.

