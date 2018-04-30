Buhari, APC Has Failed Nigerians – Falae

Published:

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Olu Falae has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians.





Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, Falae said the APC has not lived up to the expectations of the masses.





The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) charged the Federal Government to improve the security of the nation.





While noting that SDP would spring surprises and win the next general elections, he disclosed that the party in the last few months had been gaining new entrants more than any other political party.

