President Donald Trump of the United States of America today told President Muhammadu Buhari who was visiting the Whitehouse that his administration will no longer condole the killings of Christians in the country.In a brief ceremony welcoming President Buhari to the USA monitored from the United States Of America by CKN News ,President Trump said the visit was to discuss and adfrezx issues relating to Insecurity, terrorism and killing of Christians in Nigeria .President Buhari on his part said the killings were caused by militants linked to late former Libyan President GhadafiLink source: Fox Newshttp://video.foxnews.com/v/5778493456001/?#sp=show-clips