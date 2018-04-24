BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmem Slaughter Two Reverend Fathers, Others In Benue State (Photos)

Published:





Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha have been confirmed dead in the deadly attack by herdsmen early today on Mbalom village of St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom. In their classic style they burn down homes, destroy food items and kill.





The police seem to know nothing of the attacks which have been going on in other villages within Benue State since the Anti Open Grazing Law came into effect last year. Many people are asking why the International community has remained silent over the massacre of Benue citizens?

Share This