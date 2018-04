Published:





The Senate on Thursday went into a closed door session. This is unlike the normal Thursday sittings that is opened to all. It is coming a day after the drama in the Senate when the mace was snatched and taken away by protesters under the aegis of Angry Nigerians.





The mace has since been recovered by the police. The closed door session, presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, was still in session as at press time.

