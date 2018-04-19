BREAKING: Police Hand Over Recovered Mace To Senate

Published:

The Police on Wednesday handed over the stolen mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, at the entrance of the National Assembly. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joseph Habila, handed over the mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly.





The clerk handed over the mace to the Sergeant at Arm as the Police chased away staff of the National Assembly from corridor when the mace was taken into the chamber.





The Senate was in closed door session when the stolen mace was taken into the chamber by the Sergeant at Arm's. They moved into the closed door session at about 11:06am.

