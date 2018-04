Published:

Rt Hon Michael Adeyemo, Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly, is dead.Adeyemo died at Jericho General Hospital in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday.The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker died of a heart attack.CKN News bus still working on getting more details of the incident from Oyo State Governor's spokesman Mr Tunji Bolaji