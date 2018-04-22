BREAKING: Miracle Is BBNaija Winner With N45m Grand Prize

Published:





Miracle has been voted the overall winner of the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show by the fans, taking home N45 million worth of prizes which includes an SUV.





Miracle won with over 38% of the entire votes cast. In all, 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in this week alone.





Miracle goes home with N45m comprising: N25m cash, N12m SUV, N4.7m all-expenses paid vacation, N3.3m household equipment comprising of electronics and other gadgets.





Miracle, who is a qualified private pilot endeared himself to the fans with his calm demeanor which allowed him remain focused on the price even in times of obvious provocations from other housemates.





Miracle also has a winning attitude, which has seen him win a lot of other prizes in the house including the Pepsi challenge, the Payporte Friday arena games and also winning head of house on many occasions.





Born Miracle Igbokwe, on the 17th of February 1995, Miracle attended the International Aviation College and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. He is aiming to further his aviation studies and get a commercial licence as a pilot after the show.

