President Muhammadu Buhari has just informed APC that he'll be recontesting in 2019He made this today during the NEC meeting of the Party in Abuja.President Buhari is expected to jet out to London today on a visit.By his declaration, the rumours have been put to bed on whether he'll be contesting or not.Some prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo had advised him not to recontest