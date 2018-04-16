Breaking: Four Policemen Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

Published:

ATTACK ON POLICE AT ANYIBE, LOGO LGAThe Benue State Police Command regret to report that its personnel came under attack of Insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA of the State between 1800hrs of yesterday, 15th April, 2018 and early morning of date.2. Sadly, at the moment, four (4) casualties have been suffered by the Police.3. Additional reinforcement (including the Air Asset of the Police) deployed by the Inspector General of Police, is in pursuit of the murderous gang. They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law.The Nigeria Police ForceBenue State Command16/04/2018