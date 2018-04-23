Breaking :Dino Melaye Regains Freedom After Airport Detention

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that detained Senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye has been released.Dino who was initially detained by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Services while making his way out of the country to Morocco has been laid off the hook .His spokesman Gideon Ayodele didn't give further information on the matter.He has been having a running battle with police which declared him wanted after some suspects linked him with some alleged crime in his home state of Kogi.More details later