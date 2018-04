Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari few hours ago met with with Prime Minister, Theresa May today at 10, Downing Street, London.





CKN News gathered that the discussion in the meeting was focused on Nigeria/British relations.





This was contained in the verified Twitter handle of Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad. Details of the meeting have yet to be made public as at the time of filing this report.

