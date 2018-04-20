BREAKING: Arsene Wenger To Resign As Arsenal Football Coach

Published:

Arsene Wenger has announced he would be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, thereby bringing his 22-year stay in charge of the Gunners to an end. The club say a successor will be appointed “as soon as possible”.





The 13-time English top-flight winners are sixth in the league and set to miss out on a top-four finish for the second consecutive season.





The Gunners now depend to earn a berth in next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.





Arsenal face Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga, in the Europa League semi-finals, with the first leg on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.





“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger said in a statement posted on the club’s website.





With this announcement, the Frenchman departs a year before his latest contract was due to expire.





The 68-year-old Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups for the north London side.





They have not won the title since 2004.

