Breaking :Armed Men Kidnap German In Kano,Kill Police Escort

Suspected gunmen numbering about 5 operating a hilux vehicle today ambushed and kidnap a German engineer along Sabon Titi Madobi Rd, Kano.The victims were ambushed while the Company vehicle was conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company to the construction site.The attackers killed a Police sergeant attached to the police Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty before abducting Engr Michael Cremza working with the company.The State Police Commissioner Mr Rabiu Yusuf has deployed team of detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim. In addition, below are Emergency Telephone lines given for the command to be contacted ASAP. 08032419754, 08123821575.