BREAKING: Alleged N805m Fraud: Senator Nwaoboshi Sent To Ikoyi Prisons (Photo)

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court sitting at Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria on Wednesday (Today) sent to Ikoyi Prisons, a serving Senator representing Delta-North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaobosi. The decision came after counsels for both the defendants and the prosecution argued for and against the bail application initiated by the serving Senator.





Prior to the Senator's remand, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Senator Nwaoboshi before Justice Idris on a two count charge that touches on fraud to the tune of N805m. Other defendants in the charge are two companies - Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd, and Summing Electricals Ltd.





In the charge, the anti-graft agency accused the troubled Senator Nwaoboshi of purchasing Guinea House, Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos at the sum of N805 million knowing that N322million out of the sum is from proceed of fraud. In a similar vein, the Commission pointed accusing fingers at Summing Electricals Ltd of aiding and abetting Senator Nwaoboshi to commit money laundering.





Justice Nwaoboshi who had pleaded not guilty to the charge was alleged to have committed the offence between May and June 2014. Justice Idris has adjourned ruling on Senator Nwaoboshi's bail application until Friday, April 27, 2018.

