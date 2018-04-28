Breaking: 12 People Die In Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ghastly Accident (See Photos)

Published:

Share This

A total of two Vehicles were involved . A Lagos yellow intra city bus with registration number number AAA 886 XR , a Ford Transit bus travelling from Lagos to Ilorin who on high speed was overtaking wrongfully and collided with a Volvo truck, black coloured with registration number LSD 138XQ.The Ford Transit Bus was earlier flagged down for speeding by FRSC patrol team that noticed the speed of the passenger bus, but he ignored the flag down order and even abused the patrol team with the use of his hand, but unfortunately barely driving five minutes from the FRSC Patrol team that cautioned him for speeding, the bus collided with the truck travelling from the opposite direction. A total of . 20 People comprising 11Male adult and 9 female adult were involved .The total number of people killed were 12 comprising 6 male adult and 6 female adult .Those injured were 08 comprising 5 male adult and 3 female adult. From preliminary accident investigation by the FRSC, the suspected cause of the crash was speed, wrongful overtaking which led to loss of control at the narrowed section of the road where traffic is diverted to enable repairs of the weakened bridge between FIDIWO and SANDCRETE.The corpses of the dead passengers were deposited at FOS Mortuary, IPARA. While those injured were taken to IFEOLUWA Hospital and IMMACULATE HOSPITAL both at OGUNMAKIN. The crash scene has been cleared for free flow of traffic by FRSC, assisted by other traffic and emergency agencies It should be noted that traffic advisory was earlier issued by FRSC on the condition of the road as a black spot, warning motorists to drive with caution around the area .In addition when traffic at the portion of the road was to be diverted, FRSC issued a traffic advisory on the 13 December 2017 with traffic signs erected by RCC to caution motorists. The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander Clement Oladele in company of the FRSC Unit Commander KM 27 Lagos - Ibadan expressway, Assistant Corps Commander David Ogunjana , in line with the World Health Organisation's 30 day rule, visited the injured at the hospital, where another victim, a male adult rescued alive died at the hospital. The FRSC Sector Commander commiserates with the crash victims and enjoined them to always caution their drivers who drive recklessly .He also admonished motorists travelling on that axis of Lagos - Ibadan corridor to continue to obey the no overtaking and maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour at the construction site and also exercise restraint, as the road contractor, RCC, is working hard to reopen the portion traffic is diverted before the end of May, 2018.Signed: Route Commander Florence Okpe FRSC Public Education Officer for Sector Commander Ogun state Sector Command