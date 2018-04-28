Saturday, 28 April 2018

Breaking: 12 People Die In Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ghastly Accident (See Photos)

Published: April 28, 2018
A total of  two Vehicles were  involved . A Lagos yellow  intra city bus with registration number  number  AAA 886 XR , a  Ford Transit  bus travelling from Lagos to Ilorin who on high speed was overtaking wrongfully and collided with a Volvo truck, black coloured with registration number LSD 138XQ.

The Ford Transit Bus was earlier  flagged down for speeding by FRSC patrol team that noticed the speed of the  passenger bus,  but he ignored the flag down order and even abused the patrol team with the use of his hand, but unfortunately barely driving five minutes from the FRSC Patrol team that cautioned him for speeding, the bus  collided with the truck travelling from the opposite direction. A total of .  20 People comprising 11Male adult and  9 female adult were involved .


The total number of people  killed were  12  comprising 6 male adult and  6 female adult .Those injured were  08 comprising 5 male adult and 3 female adult. From preliminary accident investigation by the FRSC,  the   suspected cause of the crash was speed,  wrongful overtaking which led to loss of control at the narrowed section of the road where traffic is diverted to enable repairs of the weakened bridge between FIDIWO and SANDCRETE. 



The corpses of the  dead passengers  were deposited  at  FOS Mortuary, IPARA. While those injured  were taken to IFEOLUWA Hospital  and IMMACULATE HOSPITAL both at  OGUNMAKIN.  The crash scene has been cleared for free flow of traffic by FRSC, assisted by other traffic and emergency agencies It should be noted that traffic advisory was earlier issued by FRSC on the condition of the road as a black spot, warning motorists to drive with caution around the area .

In addition  when traffic at the portion of the road was to be diverted, FRSC issued a traffic advisory on the 13 December 2017 with traffic signs erected by RCC to caution motorists.   The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander Clement Oladele in company of the FRSC  Unit Commander KM 27 Lagos - Ibadan expressway, Assistant Corps Commander David Ogunjana ,   in line with the World Health Organisation's 30 day rule, visited the injured at the hospital,  where another victim,  a male adult rescued  alive died at the hospital. The FRSC Sector Commander commiserates with the crash victims and enjoined them to always caution their drivers who drive recklessly .


He also admonished motorists travelling on that axis of Lagos - Ibadan corridor to continue to obey the no overtaking and maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour at the construction site and also  exercise restraint, as the road  contractor, RCC,  is working hard to reopen the portion traffic is diverted  before the end of May,  2018.     

                   
Signed: Route Commander Florence Okpe FRSC  Public Education Officer for Sector Commander Ogun state Sector Command

