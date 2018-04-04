Boko Haram:Buhari Approves $1bn To Military To Purchase Equipment, Arms

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1bn for the procurement of security equipment to fight insurgency.The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting Buhari had with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.The President was also said to have asked the security chiefs to intensify efforts aimed at securing the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram because she allegedly refused to renounce Christianity.