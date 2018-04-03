Bishop David Oyedepo Raises Man From Dead

Published:

A man has been raised from the dead by Bishop David Oyedepo.This was how one Lawlah Martins narrated the incident."Luiz Fedelis was confirmed dead after being taken to four major hospitals in Lagos. His Area pastor ordered for him to be brought home, after which he called on the God of his father Bishop David Oyedepo, he placed the prophetic mantle round his neck and poured some anointing oil inside his mouth. Surprisingly he vomited two cowries, life was restored. See him walking gallantly in the lord. Bishop David Oyedepo declared that anything dying or dead around you shall be restored back to live by the resurrection power of Christ"