Bid To Recall Dino Melaye Fails As INEC Declares Exercise Invalid, Ineffective

The move to recall the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has failed as the exercise did not meet the requirements of the constitution.





In the results released at the Lokoja office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, the electoral body said only 5.34% signatures was verified.





According to the result read and released by the Resident Electoral Commissioner from Benue State, Professor Ukertor Gabriel, the total number of registered voters in Kogi West was 351, 140.





Gabriel noted that a total number of petitioners’ signatures collated for recall was 189, 870, while only 20,868 signatory were present for accreditation.





He, however, said only 18,743 number of signatures were verified for the recall.





The Commissioner said the constitutional requirements and percentage to effect the recall of Melaye by the petitioners could not be met, “consequently and in the light of the of the above, haven’t failed to meet the constitutional requirements by law, INEC, declared the petition as failed, invalid, and ineffective.”





The petition, the commissioner added is also not qualified for a referendum) which could have been the next stage.

