Be Prepare For Federal Government's Threat - Obasanjo Tells Coalition Members

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday told members of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) that the Buhari administration would pose a threat to their ambition to salvage the country. Obasanjo, who spoke in Ibadan while addressing the Oyo State chapter of the CNM, urged members of the coalition to ready for the enormous work ahead.





At the meeting were a former Governor of Osun State, who is also the national coordinator of the movement, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja; two former secretaries to the Oyo State Government, Olayiwola Olakojo and Ayodele Adigun; as well as Oyewole Fasawe.





Obasanjo said, “Our bosses are ready to spearhead this assignment. When those who insist that if they do it well or not, they must still be in charge of the affairs of this country and we say they cannot be there, they will wage war, they will do so with every weapon to fight. Everybody must be prepared.





“It is not easy to remove fruits from the palm kernel tree but if you think it will be easy to deliver Nigeria, you’re deceiving yourselves. God that did it yesterday will do it today again. We should not be discouraged. We have a lot of work to do.” He noted that a similar scenario happened in the past when all the five political parties in the country adopted one person as their sole candidate for presidency.





Obasanjo said, “Our God was laughing then, now he is also laughing. When the time was up then, he confirmed that He is God. He is omnipotent, omnipresent and eternal who can do all things and who can make all things possible. But if we are leaving things to God, we have to play our own part.”

