Be Careful With The Use Of Social Media - Army Chief Warns Journalists

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.General Tukur Buratai has pleaded with African media to exercise caution in reporting security issues on social media, calling on media to objectively and constructively report the fight against terrorism.





He spoke at the Pan African Distinguished Achievers Award ceremony, in Accra, Ghana, where he was bestowed with an Award of Excellence for his contributions to peace in Nigeria and Africa at large, insisting that it was necessary for African journalists to exercise caution in the use of social media on security issue.





The award was given to him by the Association of African Journalists and Broadcasters in Accra, Ghana. Represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, Buratai, urged African journalists to always remember that “it is necessary to quote facts in the manner which will discourage hate, extremism and violence while promoting a united fight against all kinds of criminalities including insurgency.





‘’The security of Africa is a collective responsibility. The activities of terrorism which have international affiliation will be brought to an end as quickly as possible.” On the award, the Army boss stated that it is gratifying to note that his modest efforts to reposition the Nigerian Army to be a professionally responsive force have not gone unnoticed. He said the fight against insurgency and all forms of criminality has yielded tremendous results, noting that the successes recorded so far in the area of security would not have been possible without the support of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, the legislature, civil society organizations, media and gallant troops of the Nigerian Army.





He said the award will further encourage him and by extension the personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces to do more in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility. Speaking earlier, the Deputy Country Coordinator for Nigeria, Baba Ransome Adamu said what informed their choice of the Army chief was his ability to bring insurgency in the Northeast under control within the shortest possible time as well as his strategic cooperation with other African nations in the fight against insurgency.





Source: Vanguard

