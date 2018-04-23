BBNaija: Gombe Governor, Dankwambo Urges Youths To Get PVC Ready As Show Ends

Published:

Following the end of 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has urged Nigerian youths to go get their PVC.





Miracle emerged winner of the N45 million grand prize on Sunday, beating off challenges from Cee-c, Tobi, Nina and Alex.





Reacting, Governor Dankwambo said via his Twitter handle: “As Big Brother Nigeria comes to an end, I hope our ever hard working youths will join us in voter registration drive and encouraging other Nigerians to register.

Share This