Autopsy Result Confirms Nigerian Singer, Alizee And Her Daughter Were Killed By Her Husband – Lagos State

Forensic and eyewitness evidence confirms that deceased Nigerian singer Alizee was murdered by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, Lagos State reports. Peter was arrested after witnesses revealed that he was responsible for the death of his wife, Ali Zainab Nielsen and their 4-year-old daughter, Petra.





According to the bereaved sister of Alizee, Peter hit the singer’s head hard against the wall till she died. Police found out that their daughter was poisoned. Although, he pleaded not guilty, the Lagos State Attorney General, Adeniji Kazeem, said all the evidence presented proves the Danish guilty of murder.





He said, “The Office of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on the 19th of April, 2018 issued Legal Advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder Contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 has been established against the suspect, Peter Nielsen (M) – a Danish National. The suspect is therefore to stand trial; before the High Court of Lagos State for the murder of his Nigerian wife and 3 year old daughter.





“There is overwhelming and compelling evidence both forensic and direct eye witness account showing without doubt that the victims were killed by the suspect. There is also evidence that there was a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect.”

