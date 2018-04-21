Attack On Senate:Ovie Omo Agege May Never Return To The Senate Again

Published:









There were indications yesterday that the Senate would not allow Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to return to the chamber any time soon, following Wednesday’s invasion by thugs who also snatched the mace. Although Omo-Agege has denied any relationship with the perpetrators of the act, many of his colleagues appear not to be convinced by the senator’s defence. Consequently, they are pushing for his suspension for the rest of the legislative days of the 8th Senate.





The fate of the former Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is also shaky as he was said to have been put on the spot at an executive (close) session on Thursday where senators also identified five reasons why thugs invaded the hallowed chamber. Although Adamu was said to have fought back and stoutly defended himself against the accusations levelled against him, the senators were unanimous in their decision to get to the roots of the invasion and enhance the security situation in the National Assembly.





The senators may also demand Omo-Agege’s prosecution after its internal investigation and the outcome of the findings of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security Service. A top official from the National Assembly said: “The coincidence between Omo-Agege’s entry into the chamber and the invasion by the thugs was more than met the eye.“Most of us are of the opinion that our colleague desecrated the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.“We have resolved that we will not allow him to resume sitting in the chamber under any excuse.





"Once a Senator is suspended rightly or wrongly, he or she has no business in the chamber.“The coming of Omo-Agege on Wednesday was an affront.“His suspension might be unfair, but he should not have fought his way into the chamber.” Another Senator said:“Some of us have demanded for outright suspension of Omo-Agege for the rest of the legislative days in the 8th Senate. Actually, Omo-Agege was to be suspended for six months but the head of one of the security agencies prevailed on the leadership of the Senate to reduce it to 90 days.“Now, with the desecration of the chamber by thugs, we believe he has no business in the 8th Senate anymore.”





Source: The Nation

