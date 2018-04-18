Attack On Senate: Police Arrests Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Photos)

Published:

The police have arrested Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was accused of leading thugs to steal the mace at the Senate.





According to reports reaching CKN News Omo-Agege was whisked away in a waiting police van. A source who spoke to our reporter on the incident said about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the senator forced their entrance into the chamber.





Seconds later, the hoodlums ran out of the chamber with the mace causing pandemonium in the Senate.





They left the National Assembly with the mace in a black SUV.





See More Photos

















Share This