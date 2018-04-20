Atiku Disagrees With Buhari, Says Youths Nigeria’s Greatest Asset

Published:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has apparently reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments about youths, as he says youths are the nation’s greatest asset. Buhari had said that many of the youths below the age of 30 were uneducated, but waiting for everything to be done for them, just because Nigeria is an oil-rich country.





He made the comments during the question and answer section of the Commonwealth Business Forum in London. But Atiku said in a Facebook post that he would never refer to youths as people who sit and do nothing.





“I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone of our success,” he wrote. “I’ve always said oil is not Nigeria’s greatest asset; our greatest asset is our youth who created Nollywood out of nothing and an entertainment industry that is second to none in Africa.”





The former presidential candidate noted further that Nigerian youths are charting new frontiers and creating a huge technology industry on their own. He added that their entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities are things of pride that should be applauded, encouraged and nurtured by the government.

