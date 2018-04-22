Atiku Denies Marrying Second Wife In Dubai

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied rumours making the rounds that he married a second wife last weekend in Dubai. In a statement by his media office on Saturday, the former Vice President dismissed such reports as blatant lies.





The statement explained that Atiku was in Dubai with family and Obi of Onitsha to grace the wedding ceremony of Anthony Chuka-Douglas and Whitney Erin Woods. The statement reads in part: Rumours that Atiku Abubakar got married to a new wife in Dubai are outright lies & fabrication.





"The former VP, family & friends among them Obi of Onitsha were honoured to have graced the wedding ceremony of Anthony Chuka-Douglas and Whitney Erin Woods.”

