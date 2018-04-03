Army Sets Up Four Man Committee To Investigate Boko Haram Attack

Published:





The Nigerian Army on Tuesday constituted a four member committee to investigate the cause of the Easter Sunday boko haram attack in the suburbs of Maiduguri. Over 15 persons were killed while 55 others sustained injuries in a Sunday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Bale community in the outskirts of Maiduguri.



The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the committee at the Military Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri. He noted that the committee was expected to submit its report within three days.



Nicholas advised people in the metropolis to stay indoors in the event of attack by Boko Haram insurgents, to guard against exposing themselves to dangers. He said: “It is good for people to stay indoors whenever there is blast or anything, the insurgents took advantage of such situations to unleash terror and kill people.



"It is safer to stay indoors rather than exposing yourselves to dangers outside. Casualties are high due to the people that trooped out of their homes recklessly.”The four-man committee is headed by Maj.-Gen. Henry Wesley, which includes three other army officers as members.

