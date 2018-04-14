Army Forced Me To Name Sen Sani In Murder Case

Published:

Isa Garba, the suspect who allegedly implicated Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, in a murder case, says he was forced to link the federal lawmaker to the issue.





In an interview with TheCable, Garba who identified himself as a member of a vigilante group, said to the best of his knowledge Sani is not involved in the case.





He said some soldiers took him to a farm located along Kaduna- Abuja road and threatened to kill him if he did not accept to implicate Sani as the man who hired people to kill one Lawan Maiduna.





TheCable saw a copy of a letter addressed to the lawmaker by Kaduna commissioner of police inviting him for questioning over “criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide”.





The case was said to have been transferred to the police by one division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna.





Sani had denied involvement, saying there was a plot to frame him for murder.





Garba, who spoke with TheCable in Hausa, alleged that the military insisted that he must claim that Sani gave Hamdada money to kill Maiduna.





The 46-year-old man said his life is under threat because he refused to implicate the lawmaker.

Here is the translation of what he said:





I was away from Kaduna but military invited me to come over and identify some persons who were arrested over the alleged murder of the said person. Immediately I got there, the military began to torture me and insisted that I must mention Shehu Sani as the person who sponsored the murder.





I never knew Bashir Hamdada, let alone the matter at all. But, I was tortured and forced to make a statement to implicate the senator in the alleged murder. I spent two weeks facing a series of torture under the military before I was taken to Kaduna state CID.





At Kaduna police CID, I spent a month and was later taken to prison. Luckily, I was granted bail… I was accused without any evidence. I can swear to God that Shehu Sani doesn’t know me. Even if he passes here today, he does not know what I look like yet they insisted that I must implicate him. Soldiers and some policemen have dealt with me seriously over this issue… I have seen hell in in their attempt to coerce me to implicate Senator Sani.





Source: The Cable





