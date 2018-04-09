Army Begins Probe Of Danjuma’s Allegations

Published:





A committee has been set up by the Nigerian army to probe allegations made by former Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma that troops are working with militants to kill Nigerians.



The committee is made up of eight members which include Major-General John Nimyel as chairman, while Colonel Gambo Mohammed is to serve as secretary.

Others are Brigadier-Generals Saka Abubakar, Sani Mohammed, Kayode Olajide, Alexander Ridley and Stanly Eze.



Abudu Aladoja from the Nigerian Bar Association, and Comfort David from the Civil Society Organisation are also members of the panel. Inaugurating the committee at Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai charged the committee to carry out a thorough investigation.



He urged the team to visit Taraba and other states where allegations over misconduct of soldiers have been reported.

