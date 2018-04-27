Army Arrests Key Boko Haram Suspect Linked To Benue Attacks

Published:





The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a major Boko Haram suspect alleged to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue state. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, made this known in a statement on Friday.





Ayeni said Aminu Yaminu, who is nicknamed Tashaku was arrested on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital by a combined team of troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services. He added that the arrest was part of efforts of the army to rid Benue state of criminal elements.





The army, therefore, called on citizens to provide it and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in the society.“Following an intelligence report, it was gathered that Aminu has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State.





"As earlier reinstated, Nigerian Army will ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice. Nigerian Army encourages all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear,” he said.

