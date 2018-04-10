APC To Pay For Buhari’s Nomination Form

Published:





The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would fund the purchase of the Expression of Interest and nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019. Buhari had on Monday told a meeting of APC leaders in Abuja of his interest to re-contest in 2019.

And in a statement on Tuesday, the APC UK chapter expressed satisfaction with Buhari’s declaration and said a second term would make the country’s democracy better.“President Buhari needs to consolidate on the achievements his administration has recorded in over three years, especially in economic growth, anti-graft war, security and youth development,” the APC chapter added.

"He deserves a second term and we are proud that he has yielded and declared his readiness to re-contest the election as Nigeria’s President in 2019 in earnest.“His administration’s achievements in the areas of security, economic growth, anti-corruption war and social development and other areas are visible to Nigerians.”

The statement thus called on Nigerians to support Buhari’s re-election bid so he can consolidate on the gains recorded in the first tenure.

Share This