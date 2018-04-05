APC To Decide Oyegun’s Fate Monday

Published:

National Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress has said it would take final decision on the party’s executives’ tenure extension on Monday.





National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of a three-hour meeting between governors elected on the party´s platform and the National Working Committee (NWC).





The party had on Tuesday, constituted a 10-member technical committee headed by Gov. Simon Dalung of Plateau to advise its leadership on the way forward on the tenure issue.





This followed President Muhammadu Buhari´s recent opposition to NEC’s approval of tenure extension for the NWC and all executive committees of the party at all levels across the country, made at its meeting on Feb. 27.





Buhari had said at another meeting of NEC in Abuja on March 26 that the NWC’s tenure extension decision was illegal and unconstitutional.





The NEC had extended the tenure of the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC and other executive committees by one year, starting from June.





”The Chairman of the technical committee has reported that his report will be ready latest this evening or by the very most, early tomorrow morning.





”This report will be placed before NEC on Monday and appropriate decision will be taken and thereafter, we shall announce to you the further steps we are going to be taken.”

Share This