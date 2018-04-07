APC: Simon Lalong Led Technical Committee Submits Report As Oyegun, NEC Knows Fate

Published:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun and other national executive committe (NEC) members of the party will soon know their fate as the party’s Technical Committee on Friday submitted its report on tenure of party executives.





Oyegun had on Tuesday set up the panel to examine President Muhammadu Buhari’s opposition to the extension of tenure for the executive committee of the party at the national and state levels.





The committee, which is chairman was Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has other members such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barr. Boss Mustapha; Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Governor of Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu, SAN; Senator Ben Uwajumogu; Hon. Kabiru Ajana; Barr. Elisha Kurah, SAN; Barr. C.J.N. Dakas, SAN and the APC National Legal Adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN (Member/Secretary).

