APC Reveals Venue Of National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that its National Convention billed to take place on May 14, will take place in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the 68-member committee Monday in Abuja, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State said: “The sale of forms would start on Wednesday while the location of the convention is Abuja.”





While inaugurating the committee, earlier, the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun said its membership was a reflection of varied interests in the party. He said: “For months, we have been talking forward and backward and sometimes, not in very acceptable terms and language about the leadership of the party. No responsible organisation will allow these doubts to continue indefinitely.





“The earlier it is resolved, the better so that this party can move and forge ahead. So, we decided on a short and sharp period of elections from ward level until the final event on the 14th of May. “Yes, we would have wanted probably a little more time, but I am a Catholic and I am sensitive to my religious observances. I am aware that the Muslim fast starts just a couple of days after the days we have set for the convention.





“That acted as a constraint. Even though some people said we could still go ahead, I said no because I fast too and I know that the first few days are the hardest and towards the end, a lot of our leaders will be heading for the pilgrimage. “Meanwhile, we will be sitting with doubt about the APC and its leadership and the rest of them. So, let us get this thing out of the way as speedily as possible.”

