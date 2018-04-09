Alamieyeseigha Treatment: APC Replies Governor Wike

Published:

Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Chris Finebon has replied, Governor Nyesom Wike's allegation, that the President Mohammadu Buhari led administration is planning to melt out the same treatment melted out on Ex-Balyesa Governor, Alamieyeseigha. The statement signed and sent to CKN News, said,“Wike is raising false alarm. Wike was at the forefront of using federal might to win elections in 2015.





Wike and his cohorts used the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to massively rig the 2015 polls. The Rivers governor is now afraid of his shadow. Everybody is not like Wike. Nobody in APC will repeat what Wike and his cohorts did in Nigeria in 2015.





"Wike is simply being mischievous by claiming that the Federal Government will have nothing to show during the 2019 elections. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has performed so impressively. In 2017, the trailer loads of rice that Wike bought for members of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came from APC’s Kebbi State and part of the Buhari’s agricultural revolution.





"Wike is deceiving himself by claiming that he is sure of resounding victory in 2019, with his claim of serving Rivers people diligently and efficiently. Rivers people are ready to vote Wike out in 2019, to put an end to his poor performance, brazen stealing, misrule, impunity and bad governance.”

