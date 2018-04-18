Abducted Twins Of Oba Lekan Balogun Freed After Paying N10m Ransom

Published:

The abducted twins of Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland were released today seven days after they were kidnapped. News Agency of Nigeria reports that the twins, abducted seven days ago were released in Lagos on Monday afternoon by the abductors after collecting a ransom of N10 million.





The twins have since been moved to an undisclosed hospital for medical check-up. The Balogun said the twins were released unhurt. He said that he has heard their voices, but he has not seen them. He also confirmed the payment of N10 million to the kidnappers to secure the release of the twins, adding that the money paid could not be compared to the joy of their safe return.





According to him, “my wife and the mother of the twins, Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun had gone to Lagos to monitor the medical check-up of the twins and bring them back to Ibadan. On-the-spot assessment by my wife reinforced my belief and conviction that the children were released unhurt. They could have possibly reunited with the family today, but for the results of some of the tests carried out on the twins being awaited.”





SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) also confirmed the release and promised that police would soon apprehend the offenders. “The abducted twins have been released and reunited with their family. The Command is still making frantic efforts to apprehend the culprits,” he said.

