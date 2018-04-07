40yr Old Danfo Driver, Allegedly Defiles 7yr Old Girl, Leaves Her Bladder Damaged

Published:

A 40-year-old commercial bus driver has been accused of defiling a 7-year-old girl, who he calls 'my wife' and damaging her bladder which sees her now urinating constantly on herself. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at a compound in Ilupeju Palm Groove area, Lagos State. It was reported that the victim was always visiting the suspect, Baba Michael who lives with his uncle to play with his four month old son. But unknown to her mother, the little girl was sexually violated all that time she went visiting.





The incident came to light after the girl urinated on her body repeatedly during her examination in school. Her school management who suspected sexual violation alerted Child Protection Network when the girl urinated on herself in class. Speaking to journalist, the victim’s mother, Mrs. Ka said she was contacted by her daughter’s class teacher, who informed her about her daughter’s bladder control problem.





“She urinated on herself in the class during exams. It was her classmate, sitting close to her, that first noticed her unusual behaviour. “When her teacher sent for me, she said she thought it was the exam anxiety that made her to urinate on her body. She allowed her to continue with her exams. But a few minutes later, she urinated again.





'The teacher and headmaster asked me if she had been bedwetting before then, I told them it was long she stopped. It was then I knew something was terribly wrong with my daughter. I started weeping,” the mother said. She explained that the headmaster further asked her the person that was fond of sending the victim on errands in their compound, but she couldn’t think of a single person. Lawal had always encouraged her children to be respectful and run errands for people older than them.'





She added: “Before I got to her school, the management had invited Child Protection Network, a human rights group. After much interrogation, my daughter confessed that it was Baba Michael, our neighbour, who defiled her. Baba Michael just moved into our compound two months ago. He lives with his uncle and fourmonth- old baby.





'It is my daughter that usually takes care of the little baby. She also used to run errands for the man. I didn’t know something like that was happening right under my nose. However, I noticed that the man usually calls all young girls in the compound his wife.” After revealing her ordeal, the victim was taken to Mirabel Centre, at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where it was confirmed she had been defiled.





Also speaking on the incident, The Child Protection Network Coordinator, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, confirmed that the suspect has been arrested. “We were able to arrest the suspect through the support of his uncle. My advice to parents and guardians is to take good care of their children, especially the girl-child. They should prevent them from staying in isolated places.”





Source: New Telegraph

