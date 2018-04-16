2019:Fashola Is Nigeria's Next President.....Prophet

Published:

Former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola will be the country’s next president, according to the leader of Divine Intelligence Ministry Prophet George Fakolade. Fashola is also Minister of Housing, Works and Power. The cleric revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, adding that Fashola will bring corruption to it's knees in the country.





“Mr. Babatunde Fashola of Lagos state is the person chosen by God as President and Commander-in-Chief in Nigeria come 2019,” the cleric added. “Under Fashola’s administration, the situation in which Presidents are booed or booted out of office in shame and ignominy in past times would no longer continue. “He would announce his cabinet on his first day in office and take-off without delay. Fashola’s government would take-off in grand style with all hands on deck. The present sick administration and government shall become history.





“Before Mr. Fashola assumes office in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari shall beef-up security around him like an incumbent. “Anti-bomb and explosives experts shall open all letters for him like in the case of ex-President of the United States, Barack Obama, before his historic election. “He would consider the entire nation his constituency, eschew parochialism in his appointments and make no excuse for failures.”





Furthermore, he said, “Fashola’s government would also step-up the fight against corruption and spare no sacred cows. “Treasury looters can only run but cannot hide. God maintains that Nigeria still stinks with corruption and more arrests will be made. “Having duly reflected on the incumbent Director-General of DSS, Lawal Daura, in my previous prophecies, I predict he will continue in office under Mr. Fashola for continuity and greater successes for all Nigerians.”

