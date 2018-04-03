2019: Saraki Opens Up On Presidential Ambition

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday dismissed reports that he intends contesting the 2019 presidential election. The report was refuted by his media aide, Yusuf Olaniyonu, in an interview, said.





The report is false. If it is true that he is contesting, you would have seen the report it in major dailies since last week Saturday when the news broke out on social media. But as you can see, there is nothing like that.”





The Senate president gave the clarification in response to media reports that were triggered by comments attributed to veteran journalist Dele Momodu. Momodu had, over the weekend, said: “The Boss can exclusively reveal that Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has joined the 2019 Presidential race.





"There is no doubt that he would be a formidable force that should not be ignored because only few politicians in Nigeria today have the pedigree, the experience, the clout and the connection of Senator Saraki.





"Impeccable sources reveal that as he plots his move for the Presidency, he is said to be considering building alliances with all Nigerians of like minds. He is also considering us ing the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu as his running mate.”

