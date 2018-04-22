2019: Jerry Gana Made A Huge Mistake - Makarfi, Says PDP, SDP Might Work Together

Published:





Senator Ahmed Makarfi has stated that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may work together in 2019. Speaking in a recent interview, the former Kaduna state governor described the defection of Jerry Gana to the SDP as a major mistake.





Asked about Gana's defection, the former Governor of Kaduna State said: "If you had a mind set the possibility is that irrespective of what happens you may follow your mind. So it was not something basically new.“I respect him. I still do. But I think it is a classical error and mistake because go to where he comes from; who has followed him to SDP?





"If he is talking within the context of Middle Belt and North Central colouration, who and who has followed him to SDP? It’s a major mistake.“But I tell you and assure you PDP and SDP as political parties have been working together. I still cannot rule out the possibility of PDP and SDP working together.”





Asked if the two parties have worked together before, he added: “Of course; that is where the allegation of Chief Olu Falae collecting money for the party to campaign for Jonathan came from.“So we are still working together and I am not ruling out PDP, SDP and other parties working together.”





Source: Sun

