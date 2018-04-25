2019: I Am Not Desperate To Be Nigerian President - Abubakar Atiku

Published:

Former Vice-President and 2019 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar has said he is not desperate to become Nigeria’s number one citizen.





Atiku, who was Nigeria’s number two citizen during Olusegun Obasanjo’s reign as President, made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa.





According to him, his political history is not tied to desperation. “If I am desperate, I wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O Abiola in 1993 presidential race,” he said.





“In 1993, I contested with M.K.O Abiola. I later withdrew from the race. In 1999, I was elected a governor of Adamawa state, then invited to be Nigeria’s vice president, under Olusegun Obasanjo.





“I could have become Nigeria’s president in 2003 when virtually, all the state governors then, rallied support for me to contest which I declined. I am not desperate to be president as some Nigerians view it.”

