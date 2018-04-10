2019: Get Ready To Be Defeated – Femi Adesina Tells Presidential Aspirants

Published:





The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has advised politicians vying for the presidency to drop their ambition. President Buhari on Monday declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He made the declaration during the APC’s National Executive Council meeting.



Reacting to the president declaration in a post on his Facebook page, Adesina stated that he has always said if Buhari decides to run for a second term in 2019, he would support him. He wrote: “Now that President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated his intention to run, dwarfs trying to wear a giant’s shoes should simply run away. The cat has returned from a journey, let the rats scamper for safety.



"Show clean pairs of heels? But this is a democracy! Everybody is free to run in the direction he or she fancies. True. So, what I’ve said is mere advice, which they can take, or choose not to take. Nigerians will decide early next year. The greater the challenge, the sweeter the victory.



"I have always said it privately and in public. If President Muhammadu Buhari decides to run for a second term in 2019, I would support him. It doesn’t matter whether I am in government or not. For some of us, the man Buhari is a conviction, a resolution, a man to admire and adore since 1984, when he became military head of state.



"Is he perfect? Show me the man who is. Is he running a perfect government? Show me the government which is. Is he sincere? Very. Does he love the country? Dearly. Will he take Nigeria to the Promised Land? As the good Lord helps. And he is on the way there. Does he need more time? Sure, he does. The rot was too much, benumbing.”

