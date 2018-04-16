2019 Election Will Be Bloody...MASSOB

Published:

Share This

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has predicted a “bloody” 2019 general election in Nigeria.The National Director of Information for MASSOB, Sunny Okoroafor, said this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s second-term declaration.The group also declared its non-interest in how Nigeria is run, saying its only interest is achieving Biafra.He added that while elections in Nigeria are baseless and flawed, the group would not undermine the 2019 elections.Okoroafor said to The Sun, “If President Muhammadu Buhari declares for a second term or not, it is not our concern, our major concern is Biafra. Elections in Nigeria are baseless and flawed, MASSOB do not have interest in Nigerian politics. However, we are not going to disrupt the 2019 elections.”He lamented the bloodletting ongoing across the nation, adding that it would be worse during the elections.Okoroafor therefore called on Igbos not to participate in the elections in order not to become victims of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen killings.“The president should first of all stop the killings and bloodletting across Nigeria which is paramount before talking of re-contesting election. But as the president of the country, he has the right to seek re-election and nobody will take away that from him,” he noted.He added, “The 2019 election in the country will be bloody, if they could be killing people everyday when there is no election, imagine what will happen if there is election in the country. Our advice to the Igbo is that they should not participate in the Nigerian election as not to be victims of what is going to happen.“Nigeria is in big trouble and people are talking about election, what type of election is that when people are dying everyday. Nobody is safe again in the country and that is why we are agitating for Biafra, which must surely come.“Look at the killings all over the country, today it is Boko Haram, tomorrow, it is Fulani herdsmen, maybe before the elections next year, another group of killers will emerge, but my advice to our people is that they should not be involved in the election as not to be prey to the Hausa/Fulani.”Okoroafor called on the Nigerian government to allow Biafra to go in order for Nigeria to experience peace.