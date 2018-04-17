2019: Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo Campaign Director

Published:





Festus Keyamo, senior advocate, Tuesday revealed President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed him spokesperson for his 2019 re-election campaign.





Keyamo tweeted his official appointment letter, signed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi as Director-General of the campaign organisation.





The letter titled, “Appointment As Director, Strategic Communications”, reads: I’m pleased to convey to you the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation to appoint you as Director, Strategic Communications in respect of the forthcoming campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Elections.





As you aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the All Progressives Congress as the candidate for the said election.





Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election. In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaign during the nomination process and also at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.”

