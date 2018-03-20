Your Plan Will Fail - Melaye Replies Police Over Armed Thugs Allegation

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) has denied claims by the police that he hired men to disrupt the peace in Kogi state.





The lawmaker said this in reaction to Monday’s parade of two men the police alleged were in his employ.





According to the police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, the suspects were arrested after a gun battle with officers of the Force on 19th Januar, 2018.













He added that the men have confessed to being political thugs for both Melaye and Alhaji Mohammed Audu.





Melaye in his reaction said the allegations are “fabricated lies”.





He tweeted: “Fabricated lies by Kogi State Govt and the police will fail. It’s utterly laughable and preposterous. It’s a sign of desperation.





“No amount of lies and blackmail will detract my attention from speaking the truth and defending it”.

