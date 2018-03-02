YOUNG CEO'S BUSINESS FORUM GLOBAL TRADE & INVESTMENT SUMMIT (YCBS 2018) HOLDS IN ATLANTA GEORGIA

Published:

#YCBSAtlanta2018

The 7th Edition of The Young CEOS’s Business Summit will Be Hosted In Atlanta,Georgia, USA.

...and will feature 250 plus Attendees, from Africa’s Brightest Young Political & Business Leaders, alongside diplomats, government representatives, Ministers, State Governors, Top CEOs from Asia, Europe, UK and America Will Converge At This Epoch Making Event To Provide Insight Into The Economic And Political Landscape Of The different Continents in comparison to Africa's emerging markets.

The Young CEOs Business Summit Atlanta Georgia 2018, Will Serve As The Greatest Gathering Of Young Change-Makers From Africa, Europe, Asia And The United States Of America and will bring together Top Investors, development partners, trade unions, and chambers of commerces.

Few of the YCBS Atlanta 2018 speakers will include:

Xavier Rolet (CEO, London Stock Exchange Group)

H.E Justina Mutale (Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation- 100 most influential black woman in United Kingdom)

H.E Dr. Erieka Benett (Founder, African Union Diaspora African Forum)

Deitra Crawley (Partner, Taylor English Duma LLP, Board Member, Georgia District Export Council and Chair, Federal Bar Association-Government Contract Section).

Divine Ndhlukula, (CEO, of Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce & MD/CEO Securico the largest security company in Zimbabwe, Forbes 2014 Richest business woman in Zimbabwe

TARA WALPERT LEVY (VICE PRESIDENT OF AGENCY & MEDIA SOLUTION, GOOGLE

Hon. Awal Ibrahim Muhammed, (Honorable Minister of business development Accra Ghana)

Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija ( Africa’s richest woman & VP Famfa Oil)

Samuel Dossou Aworet ( President, African business round table & Chairman & CEO, Petrolin, the Pan Africa exploration & Production Oil & Gas Conglomerate.

The governments of Tanzania, Zambia, Ghana, Rwanda, Nigeria, Gambia, South African and Uganda

Under the patronage & Partnership of :

African Union Diaspora African Forum, Center for Media & Peace initiative New York City, Best Global Business BGB, African business school ABS, African business round table ABR, The Stage Africa foundation, Autos, American Nigerian International Chambers of commerce, Warsaw school of economics, European school of economics, Posh Global group, favors health care services, Georgia State Music Industry association GMIA, Issy springs LLc, BenTv London, African independent television, CNBC Africa, VoxAfrica, Foundation for economic advancement, Ministry of business development Ghana, Nigerian Export promotion council, African development bank, CEO business journal, Heritage Plus, AMO consulting, & Avance Media,

For Sponsorship, Exhibitions, Corporate Presentations, participation, Group Delegation & More, visit www.ycbf.org or call

USA+14044287607, +13478318924

NIGERIA +2348037217013 ,+2348033167827

Participation fee $500 dollars. Exhibition $1,250 dollars.

VENUE - Georgia State University Law Knowles Conference Center. Atlanta Georgia.

