You Have No Right To Monitor Parties Spending - PDP Slams EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party says it will be illegal for the EFCC to pry into how political parties spend their money. The main opposition party stated that only the Independent National Electoral Commission was empowered by law to monitor the accounts of political parties.





The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr . Kola Ologbondiyan , told one of our correspondents on Saturday that there was no way the commission would delegate such power to the anti graft agency. Ologbondiyan said, "The EFCC doesn’t have such power to monitor how political parties spend their money.





"Such power is vested in INEC and the commission doesn’t have the power to delegate the functions given to it by law. "The electoral body had written to all political parties, asking them to furnish it with their 2015 financial records, The EFCC has no such power. "How can they be monitoring political parties’ convention? Does the law give them such power? They can't hide under the alleged directive by INEC to commit illegality".

