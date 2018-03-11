You Have No Business With Politics - PDP Cautions Military Over Ekweremadu

Published:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to Senator Ike Ekweremadu’comment that the military could still take over power in the country as the nation’s democracy is still open to attack. The Army reacted swiftly to the statement, saying there is no such plan to take over government. Reacting to the statement by the Army, the PDP called on the Nigerian military not to allow itself to be dragged into partisan politics, particularly the politics being played with the patriotic call by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.





The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Saturday said it had watched the full video of Senator Ekweremadu’s contribution on the floor of the Senate severally and saw nothing that could have warranted the statement issued by the Defence Headquarters on the matter. The party faulted the Defence Headquarter’s claim that Ekweremadu’s “statement may appear cautionary and sincere in the atmosphere of discourse, it is however derogatory to the army used in the expression and by extension to the armed forces of Nigeria”.





The party said, “The PDP holds the institution of the Nigerian military in high esteem and we advise that it should not allow itself to be dragged into desperate attempts by the failed APC administration to criminalize every contrary view or attempt to call it to order.“Every student of Nigeria’s history knows that executive excesses such as sponsored political violence, intimidation of opposition and dissent voices, human rights abuses, disrespect for court orders and disregard for the separation of powers and rule of law, as we have today in Nigeria, have always been the bane of the nation’s democracy.

